After being selected as finalists for the final round of the 2022 competition, two local quarterbacks have been named among the official Elite 11 for the Class of 2023.
Ravenwood's Chris Parson and Pope John Paul II's Kenny Minchey were chosen on Friday as members of this year's Elite 11 after impressing during the final round of competition, which took place in Los Angeles from June 28-30.
The Elite 11 coaching staff determines each year's selections with 50% taken from their junior season film and performance and 50% event evaluation and traits displayed during the competition.
Parson and Minchey were each selected after strong showings in the Elite 11 Nashville Regional. Each year, the Elite 11 brings together the nation's top rising senior quarterback prospects for one-on-one instruction in a competitive environment.
After beginning his high school career at Duncanville and Red Oak in Texas, Parson joined Ravenwood last season and promptly led the Raptors to a 10-3 record and the Class 6A state quarterfinals.
The Florida State commit threw for 2,309 yards and 25 touchdowns and rushed for 1,007 yards and 17 more touchdowns. He is the 16th-ranked quarterback in the country and the sixth-best player in the state, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
Minchey, a Pittsburgh commit, is the 21st-best quarterback and the 10th-ranked player in Tennessee according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Last season, Minchey took the Knights to the Division II-AAA state semifinals while compiling 3,280 passing yards and 35 total touchdowns.
