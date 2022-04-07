Ex-Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Ray Horton has joined the class-action racial discrimination lawsuit of former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores against the NFL.
Horton’s lawyers are claiming the 61-year-old was given a sham interview at the time because the Titans had already decided to promote Mike Mularkey from interim to full-time head coach, and only interviewed Horton to comply with the NFL’s Rooney Rule, which mandates each team interview minority candidates for head coaching and senior football operations jobs.
"I am proud to stand with coach Flores and coach Wilks in combatting the systemic discrimination which has plagued the NFL for far too long," Horton said in a statement, via his lawyers. "When I learned from coach Mularkey's statements that my head coach interview with the Titans was a sham, I was devastated and humiliated. By joining this case, I am hoping to turn that experience into a positive and make lasting change and create true equal opportunity in the future."
Mularkey, who led the Titans to consecutive 9-7 seasons in 2016 and 2017 before being fired following Tennessee’s loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC divisional round in 2017, commented during an interview with the Steelers’ Realm podcast in 2020 that he knew he got the head coaching job prior to Horton’s interview.
“The ownership there, Amy Adams Strunk and her family, came in and told me I was going to be the head coach in 2016 before they went through the Rooney Rule,” Mularkey said. “And so, I sat there knowing I was the head coach in 2016 as they went through this fake hiring process, knowing a lot of the coaches they were interviewing, knowing how much they prepared to go through those interviews, knowing that everything they could do and they had no chance of getting that job.
“Actually, the GM, Jon Robinson, he was in on the interview with me. He had no idea why he was interviewing me — that I had the job already. I regret. I'm sorry I did that. It was not the way to go about it.”
During the 2016 offseason, the Titans interviewed Mularkey and Horton, in addition to Teryl Austin and Doug Marrone for their vacant head coaching job, which ultimately went to Mularkey. He led the team to a 2-7 record following the firing of then-head coach Ken Whisenhunt in the middle of the 2015 season.
Once Mularkey’s hire was announced, Horton left to take the defensive coordinator job with the Cleveland Browns. He left professional football following the 2016 season before reemerging as the defensive backs coach for the Washington Commanders in 2019.
The Titans refuted Horton’s claims in a statement saying, "Our 2016 head coach search was an open and competitive process during which we conducted in-person interviews with four candidates and followed all NFL rules. The organization was undecided on its next head coach during the process and made its final decision after consideration of all four candidates following the completion of the interviews."
