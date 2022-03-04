Big Blue Marble Academy, which opened its first Franklin location last September in the Grassland area, has given its students opportunities to participate in Read Across America Week that has taken place Feb. 28 through March 4.
Students have been engaged all week in reading a variety of fun books, hearing guest readers and taking part in an assortment of other activities.
“The power of reading transforms us into incredible new worlds like Whoville, Narnia and Hogwarts,” a spokesperson said in a press release.
The week’s activities have included:
- Dress-up days
- Monday - Crazy socks, clothes and hat day
- Tuesday - Dress like your favorite book character!
- Wednesday - Wild about reading (animal print or animal costumes)
- Thursday - Read my shirt day
- Friday - Reading gives you superpowers
- Local celebrity guest readers
- Local veterinarian Kristen Frevert read May I Pet Your Dog?
Big Blue Marble Academy is an early childhood education center known for providing infant and toddler care, preschool, aftercare and summer camp programs.
The Big Blue Marble Academy in Franklin is located at 1106 Battlewood St., and is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
