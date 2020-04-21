Trending Stories
- Maury Regional to pay more than $1.7 million in settlement after allegedly submitting false claims to Medicare
- Gov. Lee to allow safer at home order to expire on April 30
- State will test people regardless of symptoms
- COVID-19 update: Statewide cases top 6,000, BNA secures CARES cash
- New unemployment claims in Tennessee see first drop since pre-coronavirus pandemic
- County relocates COVID-19 testing to Ag Center after weekend turnout
- COVID-19 update: Case count tops 6,500, state continues reopening plans
- WCS board members vote to approve high school graduations in late July if conditions allow
- New Virtual Cooking Class with Chef Obed Vallejo from Gray's on Main
- Citizens gain momentum, face unique challenges in their charge for a Better Nolensville
