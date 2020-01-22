Beth Bogosian is a realtor serving Williamson County, Maury County and the surrounding areas in Middle Tennessee. She was born and raised in Columbia, Tennessee. She attended the University of Tennessee and received a Bachelor’s degree in Legal Studies. She worked for a couple of prominent Franklin, Tennessee attorneys before becoming an Account Manager for a commercial cleaning company and eventually transitioning over to real estate.
She discovered her love of real estate after buying several rental properties along with her husband, Matt. Beth met her husband Matt while attending college at the University of Tennessee. They decided to move back to the Nashville area after college in order to raise a family. They live in Williamson County with their two sons.
