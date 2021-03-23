Brentwood-based Realty Title has named Brad Lehman president of its Middle Tennessee, East Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia divisions.
Lehman will be responsible for leading and overseeing operations for 25 offices that conduct closings for the sale and refinance of residential and commercial properties.
He has served in multiple senior management positions for two national title insurance underwriters and worked for a family-owned title company in Brentwood. Additionally, he has worked as a sales and marketing consultant with Fortune 100 companies in the health care, mortgage and insurance loss recovery industries.
Lehman has served on the Rape and Sexual Abuse board for fundraising, the Fast Track program at Vanderbilt University, multiple boards for local chambers of commerce, and boards within the mortgage and real estate communities.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
