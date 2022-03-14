If the Nashville Predators want to stay near the top of the Central Division standings, they’re going to need more performances like Sunday and not Saturday.
Nashville stifled the third-place Minnesota Wild 6-2 on the road Sunday on the backs of two-goal performances from captain Roman Josi and a red-hot Filip Forsberg. The win came a day after the Predators dropped a 7-4 heartbreaker to the St. Louis Blues at Bridgestone Arena, which was a battle to the end made to look much worse than it actually was thanks to two empty net goals in the final two minutes.
After losing six of their last eight, the Predators have now won four of their last five and climbed back into a third-place tie with the Wild. Nashville is just four points behind second-place St. Louis while the Central-leading Colorado Avalanche are a good 13 points clear of the rest of the division.
“Obviously [we won] some big games, some emotional games,” Josi said. “I think six out of eight points is pretty good…I think our game is in a good place. I thought every game we played this week we played well. St. Louis could have gone either way, but I think all in all, our game is in order and that’s the most important thing.”
In Saturday’s loss, the Predators went down by three goals in the first period before an inspired three-goal rally in the second period. The Blues took back the lead midway through the second period, 4-3, but Nashville tied it again 39 seconds later.
However, Blues center Robert Thomas tallied his second goal of the afternoon with 2:38 remaining before the final horn, breaking a 4-4 tie and prompting the Predators to pull goalie Juuse Saros, leading to two back-breaking empty-net goals.
Sunday’s win served as a reprieve of sorts for the previous day. While it wasn’t quite the thumping that the final scored indicated, the Predators benefited from two empty net goals as well, Nashville took out a division rival with its backup goalie and improved to 25-0-1 when leading after two periods.
The Predators have the second-best win percentage when leading heading into the third period (.962).
Nashville appears to be firing on all cylinders down the stretch — just look at Forsberg, who notched his third 30-goal season and is just one goal away from becoming the franchise’s all-time leading goal scorer.
Or consider Matt Duchene’s career renaissance that has him already past 30 goals and just three away from tying Viktor Arvidsson’s single-season record. Then there’s Josi, who’s Norris Trophy resume grows by the game. The 31-year-old defenseman is also five assists and 19 points away from tying the team’s single-season records, both held by Paul Kariya.
“I feel like we have such a good team this year,” Josi said. “[There’s] so many guys who are having big years, which helps you. There’s a lot of times where it’s just pass it and (Duchene) or (Forsberg) put it in.”
Saros has played like one of the top goalies in the NHL, and Tanner Jeannot among the rookie leaders in goals and points, the team should be closer to the top of the division.
But what the Predators have truly lacked is consistency. If Nashville really is to push for a playoff spot and not let a promising season go for naught, it’s going to have to find that Sunday version of itself more often than not.
With the week’s home games against Pittsburgh and Toronto sandwiched around a Thursday trip to Philadelphia to see Ryan Ellis and the Flyers, Nashville’s got plenty of opportunities to build on the momentum of Sunday’s success.
Though, games like Saturday — frustratingly winnable — can’t keep happening.
