Kelly Gilfillan is going from one adventure to another.
The Franklin resident has just recently retired from her first adventure as co-founder of the Home Page Media Group in 2009. Her new status in life gives her the opportunity for more traveling, exploring and miles and miles of hiking, pursuits she has chased when time allowed while she led staff at six online Williamson County publications.
“After 12 years, I’m excited to be moving on to my next adventures,” Gilfillan told the Home Page in September when she announced her plans to retire. “I have some bucket list trips planned this coming year including Grand Canyon, a sailing rally and hiking another Camino de Santiago. In between trips, I will spend time with my family and friends.”
Gilfillan will share her story Monday as the guest for October’s FrankTalks presented by Franklin Tomorrow. The session will be held in the community room of the Franklin location of Columbia State Community College at 1228 Liberty Pike. It begins at 9 a.m. with coffee and networking, and the program starts at 9:30 and ends around 10:45. Click here to register.
Bringing an entrepreneurial spirit, a talent for sales and an intuition that helped to find creative solutions for clients, Gilfillan worked with Brentwood journalist Susan Leathers to launch Home Page Media Group. She sold her online publication in 2019 to FW Publishing, a hyperlocal news publishing company in Nashville.
Throughout her career as publisher, Gilfillan has found time to run half-marathons, hike the hills of Tennessee and travel abroad. In 2018, she hiked the 500-mile Camino de Santiago, and a year later hiked a portion of the Appalachian Trail in New Hampshire. She is about to embark on a 15-month travel plan beginning with a Grand Canyon and Utah trip and a sailing race to Mexico, and leaves for Spain in January where she plans to hike her second Camino.
FrankTalks is presented monthly in conjunction with Williamson Medical Center and Renasant Bank as a program of Franklin Tomorrow.
