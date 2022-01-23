Theater and art students from throughout the Williamson County Schools district are getting widespread attention for their creativity, their acting and singing, and, especially, their hard work.
A record-setting number of WCS students are in the spotlight and joining the Mid-State and All-State Theater groups.
A total of 67 WCS students earned the Mid-State designation compared to 22 students in 2021. Of those 67 students, 34 were selected for All-State and another 13 students were selected as All-State alternates.
Students from around Tennessee submitted auditions or interviews for any of three categories: musical theater, acting and design/tech. The submissions were adjudicated by faculty from participating colleges. This year's audition pool was larger than expected, and deadlines needed to be extended to review all the submissions.
"This is only the second year our students have been able to audition for All-State Theater," Centennial High theater director Bailey Mann said through InFocus. "I am so glad that they've been able to be recognized for their hard work. The rise in interest makes it mean even more to our students who were honored. I hope this is an event that continues to grow and benefit our students for years to come."
Students who received the honor of All-State Theater will have the opportunity to attend the Tennessee All-State Theater Event on Feb. 5. In addition to attending workshops and meeting other honorees, the students will be able to see performances from the top 25 students in each category.
Click here to see a list of the theater students honored.
Meanwhile, students across the district are showing off their creative side through the 2022 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards.
Around 1,500 works of art by Middle Tennessee students were submitted, and 119 Gold Keys, Silver Keys and honorable mentions were given to WCS middle and high school students. All Gold Key winners are entered into the National Scholastic Art Awards. Their artwork is available to view at the Frist Learning Center Great Hall at Cheekwood Botanical Gardens in Nashville.
"This is my very first time as a teacher to participate in such an acclaimed competition," said Summit High School art teacher Sorrell Dugan. "While we are honored to have Gold and Silver Key winners, we are also just as proud of each of our student artists who had the courage it takes to compete at such a high level."
Three WCS student art pieces were also nominated for a National American Vision Award. Brentwood High student Angela Huo's painting, "Grandma;" Franklin High student Lily Arnold's work, "My Identity;" and Ravenwood High student Sophie Lee's piece, "Identity Glitch," could win a Silver or Gold Medal or the American Vision Award. National medalists will also be eligible for scholarships of up to $10,000.
Click here to see a list of the art students honored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.