From the time she first tried it to the moment she most desperately needed it, Jamie Erickson knew she was addicted to methamphetamine.
She recognized that its power came not so much from the pleasure while using it but from the misery of its absence. And there was not a thing she could do to keep from using it again and again and again.
"It's a very addictive drug,” said Erickson, a lifelong resident of Williamson County and a 2009 graduate of Franklin High School. “It’s more mentally [troublesome] when you’re coming off of it. It makes you very angry, mad at the world.”
Her use of meth, and her role in the manufacturing of it, eventually led to her being arrested and charged with a felony. And that, as it turned out later, was the best thing to happen to Erickson in a long time.
“My lawyer recommended I do drug court,” Erickson said, referring to the 21st District Recovery Court, an alternative sentencing program in the 21st Judicial District. “She thought I could succeed, so she offered it to me.
“It literally has changed my life.”
Erickson, who graduated from Recovery Court in 2017, is among many who have had their lives turned around by the program. It offers an opportunity for nonviolent offenders who suffer from addiction issues to enroll in an intensive two-year, court-supervised recovery program instead of or in addition to traditional sentences.
“Our program is not an easy way out,” Connie Martin, director of the program, said in a press release. “The court only considers applicants demonstrating a genuine desire to confront their addictions. Those that are accepted undergo rigorous treatment and intensive monitoring as they learn life skills and new habits for successful living. Our model is unique in that it uses a non-adversarial, therapeutic approach to crimes rooted in addiction.”
‘I lost custody of my son’
Erickson, a manager at Puckett’s Grocery and Restaurant in Leiper’s Fork, had a good childhood with loving parents and was never really into the party scene during high school. She went to school to get her license as a certified nurse assistant after graduating high school, and soon found a job in health care.
At 20 years old, however, at the coaxing of friends, she began using and getting hooked on opiates. She later couldn’t afford the pills, and that’s when she turned to meth.
“I pretty much lost everything,” Erickson said. “I lost custody of my son [then 6 months old], lost my career, lost my freedom, lost my family. It was very hard.”
Erickson went through rehab and temporarily got sober. But within about six months she was back on meth, and “that’s when I got in trouble with the law,” she said.
When Erickson heard how demanding Recovery Court would be for two years, she had to do some soul searching to determine if she could handle the commitment. But with encouragement from her attorney and the program’s staff, Erickson decided to tackle it.
She graduated in 2017, and three years later she is still reaping the benefits from its impact.
“It taught me accountability, to be responsible and honest,” she said. “It taught me how to be a mother to my son. He is now 7, and I have a new baby who is 8 months old.
“It hasn’t been easy, but it’s been worth it.”
Fundraising breakfast
The 21st District Recovery Court board of directors is hosting its 10th annual Community Breakfast Monday from 7:15-8:30 a.m. at the Williamson County Enrichment Center in Franklin.
The breakfast, which serves as the nonprofit’s only fundraiser this year after canceling the popular Eat the Street Food Truck Festival last spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be scaled back from past events to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Funds raised from the breakfast support the Recovery Court’s alternative sentencing program in the 21st Judicial District.
The breakfast program will also honor Judge Tim Easter with the “Gayle Moyer Harris” award, named after one of the Recovery Court’s founders.
Judge Easter, also one of the founders of the program (known then as 21st District Drug Court), presided over the Court until his appointment to the Tennessee Criminal Court of Appeals.
Please RSVP to Connie Martin at [email protected] by Oct. Friday. Those who would like to support Recovery Court but cannot attend the breakfast may make an online donation at: https://21stdc.org/donate/. For more information, visit 21stdc.org or call (615)595-7868.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.