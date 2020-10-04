The 21st District Recovery Court board of directors is hosting its 10th annual Community Breakfast on Monday, Oct. 26, from 7:15-8:30 a.m. at the Williamson County Enrichment Center in Franklin.
The breakfast, which serves as the nonprofit’s only fundraiser this year after canceling the popular Eat the Street Food Truck Festival last spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be scaled back from past events to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Funds raised from the breakfast support the Recovery Court’s alternative sentencing program in the 21st Judicial District.
The program allows local nonviolent offenders, who suffer from addiction issues, the opportunity to complete an intensive two-year, court-supervised recovery program instead of, or in addition to, traditional sentences.
“Our program is not an easy way out,” program Director Connie Martin said in a press release. “The court only considers applicants demonstrating a genuine desire to confront their addictions. Those that are accepted undergo rigorous treatment and intensive monitoring as they learn life skills and new habits for successful living. Our model is unique in that it uses a non-adversarial, therapeutic approach to crimes rooted in addiction.”
According to local law enforcement professionals, the vast majority of crime committed in the community is drug- or alcohol-related. The program has proven effective in reducing the revolving door of drug- and alcohol-related crime as well as reducing the cost to taxpayers.
Recovery Court spends approximately $12,500 per participant annually compared to nearly $35,000 to incarcerate each offender for a year. While each successful participant saves the county money, the program does not receive taxpayer funding from the counties.
“We know that Recovery Courts reduce crime and save taxpayers money by keeping non-violent offenders out of jail," said Jeff Moseley, 21st District Recovery Court board president. “The annual breakfast is a time for the community to hear directly from participants how the program has changed their lives and for the community to learn how they can support the program financially.
“This year has been challenging for the participants and the program. We need the financial support to help us continue our mission and return sober, productive citizens back into our community.”
Judge Easter to be honored
The breakfast program will also honor Judge Tim Easter with the “Gayle Moyer Harris” award, named after one of the Recovery Court’s founders.
Judge Easter, another founder of the program (known then as 21st District Drug Court), presided over the Court until his appointment to the Tennessee Criminal Court of Appeals.
“Judge Easter helped shepherd Recovery Court through its original growing pains,” Mosely said. “His compassionate but firm hand held participants accountable and he is responsible for guiding many participants’ return to their families, jobs and communities. The term ‘founding father’ is truly appropriate when referring to Judge Easter and Recovery Court.”
Recovery Court was established in 2002 under a three-year startup grant from the U.S. Department of Justice and is now funded primarily through grants and private donations. Recovery Court participants also pay modest participation fees every week. Since 2004, more than 250 participants have graduated from the two-year program.
Seating is limited. Please RSVP to Connie Martin at [email protected] by Oct. 23. Those who would like to support Recovery Court but cannot attend the breakfast may make an online donation at: https://21stdc.org/donate/. For more information, visit 21stdc.org or call 615-595-7868.
