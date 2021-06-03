Recovery operations on J. Percy Priest Lake are now complete in Saturday’s twin-engine jet crash that killed seven Brentwood community members.
According to a Rutherford County Government news release on Thursday, while the recovery operation of both the aircraft and the passengers is complete, Rutherford County Fire Rescue continues to make periodic surface checks by use of a boat.
The National Transportation Safety Board is the lead agency in the crash investigation and said that a preliminary crash report will not be released for at least another week, while the full investigation could take 18-24 months to complete.
It’s unclear how much of the 1982 Cessna 501 was pulled from the lake, but on Monday confirmed that they had lifted both of the jet's engines as well as a "significant portion" of the fuselage from the waters by use of a crane and a barge.
Human remains were also recovered from the lake, and on Thursday the Rutherford County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that all seven victims have now been positively identified and confirmed as deceased.
The names of those individuals are William Joe Lara, Gwen Shamblin Lara, Jennifer J. Martin, David L. Martin, Jessica Walters, Jonathan Walters and Brandon Hannah, all of whom were leadership members of Brentwood's Remnant Fellowship Church.
No other information about the crash has been released by the NTSB at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.