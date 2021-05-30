Multiple local, state and federal agencies are continuing to work to recover the crashed jet that killed seven Brentwood residents on Saturday after the aircraft plunged into J. Percy Priest Lake.
On Sunday morning crews resumed the recovery operation in the now half mile wide debris field near the Fate Sanders Recreation Area in Rutherford County.
According to Rutherford County Government Public Information Officer Ashely McDonald, among the debris that has was recovered as of midday Sunday were several unspecified aircraft components as well as human remains, which have not been publicly identified.
Family members are working with the Medical Examiner's office to identify any recovered remains.
“On behalf of all agencies that have responded or contributed to this incident in any way, we extend our sincere condolences to the families and friends affected by this tragedy,” Rutherford County Fire Rescue Captain Joshua Sanders said in a Sunday evening news release. “We are committed to working with our federal partners to do everything we can to bring closure to those impacted by this incident.”
The National Transportation Safety Board is the lead agency in the investigation and said in an email to the Home Page that a preliminary crash report will not be released for at least two weeks.
Remnant Fellowship issued a public statement on Sunday that acknowledged the loss of seven of their congregation's leadership calling the incident a "horrible tragedy" and asking the public for prayers.
"We want everyone who was affected, especially the children of the passengers, to know that they are very loved and our church will be taking special care of the children’s needs in these coming years," the statement reads in part.
"On behalf of Remnant Fellowship Church, we would like to thank the First Responders and all who have helped our church and these families during this difficult time," the release continues.
"Finally, as far as Remnant Fellowship Church and Weigh Down Ministries are concerned, Michael Shamblin and Elizabeth Shamblin Hannah, Gwen’s two children, and the church leadership intend to continue the dream that Gwen Shamblin Lara had of helping people find a relationship with God"
No further information about the crash has been released, and the Rutherford County Government announced that the Lamar Hill boat ramp and Fate Sanders Recreation Area will be closed until further notice as the investigation and recovery efforts continue into Memorial Day.
