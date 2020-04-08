Two big football programs have offered local athletes in the past day.
Franklin's Anderson gets interest from Arkansas
Franklin's Fisher Anderson, one of the top offensive line prospects in the state for the 2021 class, has a new SEC offer.
He got a look from Arkansas and spoke to Brad Davis, the team's offensive line coach.
Summit's Keaten Wade garners interest from Oklahoma
Summit two-way star Keaten Wade has an invitation from one of the nation's top football programs.
Oklahoma is the latest school to give the sophomore a D-1 offer.
Other Offers:
- Brentwood Academy DT James Stewart (Western Illinois, Southern Illinois)
- Brentwood Academy LB Elijah Oatsvall (Army)
- Brentwood Academy DB Amir Annoor (Southern Illinois)
- Father Ryan DE Parker Peterson (Tennessee Tech)
