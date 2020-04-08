Keaten Wade
Carl Edmondson, Jr.

Two big football programs have offered local athletes in the past day. 

Franklin's Anderson gets interest from Arkansas 

Franklin's Fisher Anderson, one of the top offensive line prospects in the state for the 2021 class, has a new SEC offer. 

He got a look from Arkansas and spoke to Brad Davis, the team's offensive line coach. 

Summit's Keaten Wade garners interest from Oklahoma 

Summit two-way star Keaten Wade has an invitation from one of the nation's top football programs. 

Oklahoma is the latest school to give the sophomore a D-1 offer. 

Other Offers: 

