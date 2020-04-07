Recruiting is still going strong in Williamson County with spring sports at their halt.
Brentwood Academy's Dews headed to LSU
Brentwood Academy transfer Savannah Dews is headed to Baton Rouge for her college hoops career.
The Lady Eagles player shared she's chosen LSU.
"I can't believe how blessed I am to have an opportunity like this," Dews shared in her Twitter announcement.
Dews will graduate in 2021. She is a former Ravenwood player who transferred to BA this past season. She and teammate Jaz Harmon were eligible to play in Brentwood Academy's semifinals and finals games at state.
Brentwood's Howse narrows list down to 10
Brentwood football standout John Howse IV has narrowed his recruitment list down to 10 teams.
The Bruins defensive back will be choosing from Michigan, Vanderbilt, Penn State, Kentucky, Louisville, Ole Miss, Boston College, Kansas, Purdue and Nebraska, per a Tweet.
Howse is a 2021 graduate and a 3-star prospect, per 24/7 Sports.
Father Ryan's Tabscott heads to App. St.
Father Ryan quarterback D.C. Tabscott has picked his college team.
The QB has chosen Appalachian State for his school after his 2021 graduation.
If you'd like to share any offers you've received or a notice of committing to a school, send them our way at cwoodroof@fwpublishing.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.