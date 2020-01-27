Junior Colson, the Wade twins, Kyle McNamara, Walker Merrill, Eli Sutton and John Howse IV also get new offers from big-time programs.
Below are football recruiting updates from Williamson County over the last few weeks.
Ravenwood LB Junior Colson gaining attention
As his profile continues to grow, Ravenwood linebacker Junior Colson has gotten a handful of enticing offers.
Florida State, Nebraska, Oregon and Oklahoma are all on the board now for the junior.
Summit LB Jaylen Herrud finds new home in Eastern Kentucky
After reopening his commitment and changing paths from Navy, former Summit linebacker Jaylen Herrud has found a new place to play college football.
He's now headed to Eastern Kentucky for his post-high school career.
Destin, Keaten Wade get offers from Texas A&M
The Wade twins continue to get attention for their breakout sophomore seasons at Summit for football.
Destin and Keaten both got offers from SEC school Texas A&M, opening up the possibility the two could play together at the next level one day.
Brentwood's Austin Spradlin headed to Butler
After a senior season that saw him excel on the field, Brentwood HS tight end Austin Spradlin is off to play for Butler.
He said on Twitter he's off to join the Bulldogs after he graduates in May.
BGA's Kaleb Seay, Jorian Cantrell off to Sewanee
Battle Ground Academy will have two more members of its prestigious senior class playing football at the next level.
Kaleb Seay, a BGA running back and linebacker, and Jorian Cantrell, who played wideout and outside linebacker for the Wildcats, have signaled commitments to play for Sewanee.
Seay and Cantrell both expressed gratitude to many influencing factors in their lives in their respective Twitter announcements.
Both student-athletes graduate in May.
Nolensville DT Dan Rickert headed to Tennessee Tech
After a soaring senior campaign with the Knights, Nolensville defensive tackle Dan Rickert will be playing at the next level.
He announced this past week his intent to join the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles next fall.
He shared gratitude to many parties in his Twitter post sharing the news.
Brentwood DB John Howse IV, WR Walekr Merrill continues to see offers roll in
Brentwood DB John Howse IV is keeping attention on him for his post-HS career.
Nebraska, Boston College and Indiana have been added to the defensive back's roster of offers.
His teammate, Walker Merrill, got a new offer from Indiana as well.
Lipscomb Academy's Kyle McNamara gets offer from Michigan
He's got a look from Ohio State under his belt, but LA wideout Kyle McNamara has added another.
He said that he's received an offer from Michigan and Coach Jim Harbaugh.
He joins Brentwood's Merrill in being one of the most sought-after wide receivers in the county.
Brentwood Academy's Eli Sutton gets offer from North Carolina
BA's Eli Sutton continues to get major looks from top programs.
He's added North Carolina to his roster of schools interested.
Brentwood's Bryce Bergholtz headed to Missouri Western
Another member of the talented 2019 Brentwood roster is playing at the next level.
Brentwood safety Bryce Bergholtz shared on Twitter will be playing at Missouri Western when he graduates.
Independence's Caleb Lanford off to Lindsey Wilson
After his strong senior year, Independence defensive lineman Caleb Lanford will be joining a school that's no stranger to Williamson County.
He signaled a commitment to Lindsey Wilson for his post-high school career.
Centennial RB Desmond Smith off to Bethel
After a fine year on the gridiron, Centennial running back Desmond Smith is off to Bethel.
He shared his intent to play for the college.
Other offers:
- Lipscomb Academy's Cole McDowell, Nebraska (PWO)
- Ravenwood DL Myles Dawson, Dayton, Bethel, Urbana
- Summit TE/DE Hayden Bell, Greensboro
- Brentwood P/K Tabor Miller, Sanford
- Ravenwood RB Tony Rice, Bethel, Lindsey Wilson
- Centennial OL Cameron Cilurzo, UNA (PWO)
If you'd like to share any offers you've received or a notice of committing to a school, send them our way at cwoodroof@fwpublishing.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.