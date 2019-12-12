Below is a new feature at the Williamson Home Page, a weekly preps recruiting roundup.
We share select recruiting notes from around the county. If you'd like to share any offers you've received or a notice of committing to a school, send them our way at cwoodroof@fwpublishing.com.
Brentwood receiver Merrill offered by West Virginia
Bruins wideout Walker Merrill will get to choose his college destination from a wide variety of places.
Schools like LSU, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Auburn and Duke have offered the four-star prospect, per 24/7 Sports. And he's added another this week.
West Virginia joins the tally of teams looking to add the offensive weapon.
He'll start his senior year next fall.
Brentwood DB Howse receives interest from Vanderbilt, Michigan
Bruins defensive back John Howse joins Merrill in garnering interest from high-caliber schools.
He's got looks from places like Kentucky, Louisville and Penn State, per 24/7 Sports.
He added another Thursday with Vanderbilt giving him an offer.
Michigan sent him an offer earlier this week.
Lipscomb Academy tight end High gets PWO offer from Cards
After a resurgent year at Lipscomb Academy under first-year football head coach Trent Dilfer, colleges are beginning to take notice.
Mustangs tight end Houston High said he received a preferred walk-on offer from the Louisville Cardinals.
Nolensville's Foutch gets offer for next level in basketball
One of the senior leaders on the Nolensville Knights, Nathan Foutch, received his first college basketball interest.
Missouri Baptist University sent him his first offer.
Other Offers:
- FRA linebacker Jacob Jackson, Valparaiso
- FRA athlete Sam Taylor, Lindsey Wilson, Missouri Western
- Lipscomb Academy football athlete Cole McDowell, Butler, Valparaiso
- Lipscomb Academy long snapper Jake Bowman, Western Kentucky
- Brentwood safety Bryce Bergholtz, Missouri Western, Centre
- Brentwood Academy football athlete Manny Scott, Austin Peay
- Brentwood TE/HB Austin Spradlin, Morehead State
