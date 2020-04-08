Amelia Osgood has decided to take her game back to the Northeast once it’s time to play at the next level.
The Brentwood Lady Bruins junior floor general and gifted student-athlete announced on Tuesday her commitment to Princeton University. The news comes more than a full year ahead of her 2021 high school graduation, and along with it one of the top players in Tennessee taken off the recruitment block.
“I want to thank all of the amazing people I have met on this recruiting journey,” Osgood said a statement released through her social media accounts on Tuesday. “I am forever grateful for the relationships I was able to build and the opportunities that were given to me. I am extremely excited to have found my new family and the perfect fight with both incredible academics and athletes.
“I want to thank Coach (Carla) Berube and her staff for giving me this opportunity. With that being said, I am committing to Princeton University! GO TIGERS!!!!”
Princeton University has long been considered one of the most prestigious institutions in the nation. The Ivy League school—which is located in Princeton, New Jersey, barely an hour outside New York City—also ranks among the most difficult to gain entrance. Its 6% acceptance rate speaks volumes to Osgood’s commitment in the classroom even more so than on the basketball court
The news comes off of a stellar year for the New Hampshire-born Osgood and the Lady Bruins’ basketball program. The team advanced to the Class AAA state tournament for the first time since 2013, following an impressive run that included a perfect 16-0 record in District 11-AAA regular season play along with claiming top honors in the Region 6-AAA tournament.
Osgood served as an across-the-board threat all season long, posting game-day averages of 18.7 points, 4.8 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 steals for a Lady Bruins team that went 29-3 on the season. Her efforts were well-reflected in the way of awards and honors, being named most valuable player of the Region 6-AAA tournament and named to the Class AAA all-state team.
The Lady Bruins enjoyed a 25-game winning streak at one point, having emerged as one of the top programs in middle Tennessee and anchored by the “Big 3” of Osgood and the Trushel twins, Emily and Delaney—both of whom are heading to University of South Carolina-Aiken next fall.
Osgood has played and started alongside the Trushels for every game since entering Brentwood High School in her freshman year, two years after she and her family relocated to Tennessee from New Hampshire where she was born and raised.
Osgood’s first day as a Lady Bruin coincides with the first day of current head coach Myles Thrash. Her time spent with the team’s core is among the many memories she continues to cherish, while eager for the bonds to form ahead.
“First I want to thank God for his continuous blessings because without Him, none of this would be possible,” noted Osgood, “I want to thank my parents and sister for their constant support and the sacrifices they have made for me. I want to thank my coaches and teammates for pushing me and helping me get to where I am today.
“I want to give a special shoutout to Coach Spencer, Coach Jamal, Coach Myles, Coach Marcel, Coach Brittany, Coach J, Coach Rod and the BHS community of teachers and friends.”
That said, there still remains one more full year of new memories to create—and the promise of coming back better than ever heading into her senior year.
“I will continue to take what I’ve been able to gain from the past three years into the final (high school) season,” Osgood told Home Page, along with her secret to combating quarantine life during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. “I’ve been watching a ton of basketball. A lot of old games, and also watching myself on Hudl just to see where I can improve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.