A pair of local football recruits decided on their destination at the next level this week.
Christ Presbyterian Academy three-star athlete Bo Burklow committed to Costal Carolina on Wednesday.
247Sports ranks Burklow as the 79th-best tight end in the nation and the 61st-rated player in the state of Tennessee for the class of 2023. Burklow also lines up at linebacker and long snapper for the Lions.
Burklow had received offers from a number of other schools, including Indiana, Memphis, Appalachian State, Middle Tennessee State and Central Florida.
The two-sport star decommitted from Tennessee baseball to sign with Coastal Carolina, a program on the rise since joining the FBS in 2017. The Chanticleers have gone a combined 22-3 over the last two seasons, and head coach Jamey Chadwell was named the AP National Coach of the Year in 2020.
Burklow will return to CPA for his senior season. The Lions went 11-3 last season, losing to Lipscomb Academy in the Division II-AA state championship game.
Lipscomb Academy three-star quarterback Hank Brown also made his college decision this week, announcing on Friday he would be committing to Liberty.
After backing up Cincinnati signee Luther Richesson last season, in which the Mustangs compiled a 13-1 record and a DII-AA state title, Brown will now get this chance to lead the offense.
247Sports has Brown listed as the 52nd-best quarterback in the class of 2023 and the 31st-best player in the state of Tennessee.
The 6-4, 195-pound Brown also had offers from Minnesota, Illinois, Pittsburgh and Vanderbilt, among others.
