Grace Christian Academy's Mason McKnatt staying close for college career
GCA senior standout Mason McKnatt, who finished his basketball career with the Lions at around 2,600 points, will be headed to Nashville for his next step.
He shared Tuesday on Twitter his commitment to Trevecca to play D-II Ball with the Trojans.
Arizona State sends three WillCo athletes offers
The Sun Devils are hoping to recruit three Williamson County football players.
Summit's versatile twins Destin and Keaten Wade and Franklin offensive tackle Fisher Anderson have received offers from Herm Edwards and Arizona St.
Anderson mentioned he got his call from former Titans player Keven Mawae, who is an offensive analyst with the school.
The Wades and Anderson are some of the premiere recruits in the 2022 class in the state.
Other Offers:
- Brentwood Academy LB Elijah Oatsvall (UT Martin)
- Brentwood Academy DT James Stewart (Austin Peay)
If you'd like to share any offers you've received or a notice of committing to a school, send them our way at cwoodroof@fwpublishing.com.
