Late summer has brought more decisions from local athletes about where they will play at the next level.
Now, let's take a look at some of the other latest signings from Williamson County and Nashville-area student-athletes.
Football
CPA class of 2023 wide receiver and cornerback Trey Brown has committed to Oklahoma as a preferred walk-on.
After spending a season at Bethel University in McKenzie, Tenn, former Lavergne running back Ray Benner is transferring to Middle Tennessee.
Baseball
Class of 2026 Lipscomb Academy Mustang Jack Dugan has committed to the Tennessee Vols.
Former Mustang Houston High will be pitching at Freed-Hardeman after spending a season at Union University in Jackson, Tenn.
Grace Christian Academy class of 2023 pitcher Silas Jones is headed to UT-Martin.
Nolensville class of 2023 member Will Tyrell has committed to UNC-Wilmington.
Independence class of 2022 athlete Jackson Riedling will be signing with McKendree University.
After a season at Dordt College, also an Independence alum Cade Hollingsworth is transferring to York College.
Mount Juliet's Roman Petricca will be staying in the Nashville area to join the Vanderbilt baseball program.
Hendersonville's Cole Nycz will be suiting up for ETSU following his final season.
Basketball
Recently graduated University School of Nashville guard Adrian Samuels will be staying in Nashville to play for Vanderbilt.
Central Magnet class of 2024 guard Addison Melton will also be playing her college ball in Nashville at Lipscomb.
Green Hill class of 2023 wing Aubrey Blankenship will be suiting up for Samford.
