A few offers for Williamson County football players have tricked in over the last week.
Summit's Destin & Keaten Wade continue to interest big programs
Summit football stars Destin and Keaten Wade still have two years to go at the high school level, but their college potential still attracts the top teams in the country.
Penn State is the latest school to offer the twins scholarships (Destin, Keaten).
In a fun twist, the Wade twins and sought-after Franklin offensive lineman Fisher Anderson visited LSU together last week.
Brentwood's Howse, Granzow lands offers
Brentwood safety John Howse IV has a new look on the table from Missouri, but Michigan seems to be an early guess as to where he'll be.
He also recently got offers from Cincinnati, Ole Miss and Memphis.
Brentwood quarterback Cade Granzow also got an offer recently from Indiana State.
He signaled a commitment to play baseball with Auburn in Jan. 2019 but could still opt to play football elsewhere.
Brentwood Academy OL Sutton commits to UNC
BA offensive lineman Eli Sutton has found a home for college.
He will be joining the Tarheels of the University of North Carolina for his post-high school career.
