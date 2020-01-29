Also, Junior Colson, Walker Merrill, John Howse, Myles Dawson get new offers.
Below are updates from Williamson County football recruiting.
Summit's Wade twins get look from Ole Miss
The sophomore campaign for Summit quarterback Destin Wade and running back Keaten Wade continues to gain them steam on the recruiting trail.
Destin and Keaten have gotten offers from Ole Miss and new coach Lane Kiffin.
The two are still roughly two years away from graduation and return to Summit this fall.
Franklin's Anderson getting Power 5 looks
Franklin sophomore offensive lineman Fisher Anderson is beginning to spark major interest.
He received offers from Michigan and Nebraska this week, cementing his status as a rising prospect in the county.
Brentwood's Jones off to Valparaiso
Brentwood wide receiver Garner Jones is off to play at the next level.
He signaled a commitment to Valparaiso, which has become a popular pick for WillCo athletes in recent memory.
Other Offers:
- Ravenwood LB Junior Colson, Wisconsin
- Lipscomb Academy LS Jake Bowman (commitment), Western Ky.
- Brentwood WR Walker Merrill, Charlotte, App. State
- Brentwood DB John Howse IV, West Virginia, Charlotte
- Brentwood Academy DT James Stewart, Navy, Charlotte
- Franklin OL Jason Amsler, Kansas
- Ravenwood DL Myles Dawson, Morehead St.
- Lipscomb Academy ATH Cole McDowell, Western Ky (PWO)
If you'd like to share any offers you've received or a notice of committing to a school, send them our way at cwoodroof@fwpublishing.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.