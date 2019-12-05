Below is a new feature at the Williamson Home Page, a weekly preps recruiting roundup.
We share select recruiting notes from around the county. If you'd like to share any offers you've received or a notice of committing to a school, send them our way at cwoodroof@fwpublishing.com.
Nolensville kicker Luke Jenkins off to Tennessee Tech
After finishing up a banner season for the Nolensville Knights, kicker Luke Jenkins will be moving on to the next level.
He signaled his commitment to Tennessee Tech for college this week.
"These past 4 years have been a crazy experience," Jenkins shared in his Twitter announcement. "It has been my goal to kick in college since I started. I thought it was a long shot but as I got closer it started to become a reality."
He'll join the Golden Eagles next fall.
Wade twins get SEC offer
Summit quarterback and running back Destin and Keaten Wade are on the verge of a state title in their sophomore years with the Spartans.
The big schools are noticing the excellent play of both.
Kentucky sent both players offers to join the Wildcats after their 2022 graduation.
Other Offers, Football:
- Brentwood Academy LB Devyn Curtis, Ball State
- Ravenwood lineman Luke Shouse, Indiana
- Brentwood wideout Garner Jones, Birmingham Southern, Rhodes
