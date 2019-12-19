Below is a new feature at the Williamson Home Page, a weekly preps recruiting roundup.
We share select recruiting notes from around the county. If you'd like to share any offers you've received or a notice of committing to a school, send them our way at cwoodroof@fwpublishing.com.
Summit's Wade twins get more SEC offers
Even though the season is over, Summit quarterback and running back Destin and Keaten Wade have gotten more invitations from the SEC for a post-high school career.
Keaten Wade shared that he's been offered by LSU, considered to be by some the best team in college football this year, and Destin Wade shared an offer from South Carolina.
The Wades will graduate in 2022.
Lipscomb Academy's Nicholas Paschall signals commitment to Cornell
After a fine career at linebacker for the LA Mustangs, Nicholas Paschall has shared where he'll be playing after high school.
He shared this week that he's off to Cornell after graduation.
He thanked many people in his message he posted on Twitter.
Paschall's season led to him being on our 2019 All WillCo Football Team.
Brentwood Academy's Aaron Lovins off to Liberty
Aaron Lovins, a stalwart player for the BA Eagles the last few seasons, will join Nolensville's Tim Coutras in heading off to Liberty for his college football career.
"Every teammate and every coach demanded nothing but the best from me, and they have helped shape me as an athlete, as well as a young man," he shared in his Twitter announcement.
