A handful of big programs have offered some new Williamson County football talent.
CPA's Patterson gets UT look
After his older brother Kane Patterson wound up joining Clemson after his illustrious football career, Langston Patterson is a top football recruit in the state as well for his class.
The sophomore picked up an offer from the University of Tennessee, per his Twitter.
He already has interest from South Carolina, Louisville, Nebraska and Purdue, among other programs, per 24/7 Sports.
Ravenwood's Pollard has interest from Kentucky
The official state school of the Bluegrass State has officially made an offer to a Ravenwood secondary player.
Per his Twitter, Myles Pollard, a Raptors cornerback, scored an offer from Kentucky, his first major school showing interest.
Pollard is a sophomore and also has an offer from Western Carolina on the table at this early stage of his recruiting process.
Franklin's Anderson ropes in two additional offers
Franklin four-star offensive lineman and rising junior Fisher Anderson has two new top offers for the month of May so far.
Mississippi St. and Oregon have sent Anderson invitations to join their programs, per his Twitter page.
Florida gave him an offer in mid-April.
Brentwood's Granzow has offer from Air Force
Though he could still head to Auburn for baseball, Brentwood quarterback and rising senior Cade Granzow is still entertaining football offers.
His latest comes from the U.S. Air Force Academy, per his Twitter.
MTSU offered him in April.
Brentwood's Howse adds Pitt offer
Brentwood defensive back John Howse has reeled in another look.
After getting interest from Mississippi St. and NC State in mid-April, his big May offer comes from Pittsburgh.
He's indicated 10 schools on his list of interest, but these new looks add to his potential destinations.
