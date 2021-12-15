Vanderbilt finished with its second-best recruiting class and Tennessee flipped a four-star running back from SEC rival Auburn to end an eventful 2022 early signing day.
In his first recruiting cycle as Commodores’ coach, Clark Lea went into his own back yard and landed two of the state’s best at their respective positions: CPA linebacker Langston Patterson and Montgomery Bell Academy offensive lineman Grayson Morgan.
“This needs to be a place where Nashville's best come to play,” Lea said. “It's so important to find players like this in your backyard and make it hard for them to go anywhere else.”
Quarterback A.J. Swann and edge rusher Darren Agu are no doubt two of the prizes of this class. Swann gives Clark Lea a solid and promising signal caller to build around once the Ken Seals/Mike Wright era is over.
Agu not only fills Vanderbilt’s largest area of need, he also has the potential to be a disruptive force coming off the edge almost immediately and his size (6-foot-6, 225 pounds) and athleticism should be an instant boost to a lethargic Vandy pass rush that mustered just nine sacks this season.
Holding off Tennessee to keep Agu is also a nice feather in Lea’s cap as well. Vanderbilt also did well to convince athlete B.J. Diakite to rejoin the ‘Dores after he decommitted on Nov. 2.
The Vols landing four-star RB Justin Williams over Auburn has to count as one of the biggest wins of the day for first-year coach Josh Heupel. Originally a West Virginia pledge, Williams de-committed in November. He’s the No. 24 tailback in the 2022 class according to 247Sports composite rankings. UT held off Auburn, Arkansas, Louisville, Ole Miss, Michigan and USC.
It was a relatively quiet early signing day for the Blue Raiders, who locked in potential future starting QB Kyle Lowe and fellow three-star athlete Devin Riles. MTSU also bolstered its offensive line with four signees, highlighted by two-star local product Ethan Ellis from Oakland.
Scotty Walden picked up two three stars and a two star in his first official recruiting class with Austin Peay. Three-star tailback Xavier Preston should help boost a Govs' backfield that had no 1,000-yard rusher in 2021.
Listed below are full recruiting classes for all Middle Tennessee schools plus the University of Tennessee:
Vanderbilt (national ranking: 31; SEC ranking: 13)
Signed:
A.J. Swann, QB, three star
Darren Agu, Edge, three star
Langston Patterson, LB, three star
Jadais Richard, S, three star
Quantaves Gaskins, CB, three star
Bradley Mann, DL, three star
Maurice Edwards, RB, three star
Jayden McGowan, WR, three star
Grayson Morgan, OT, three star
Cole Spence, TE, three star
Trudell Berry, ATH, three star
B.J. Diakite, ATH, three star
Drew Dickey, QB, three star
Chase Gillespie, RB, three star
Daveon Walker, WR, three star
Steven Sanniieniola, S, three star
Linus Zunk, DL, three star
Bryce Cowan, LB, three star
Savion Riley, ATH, three star
Levi Harber, OT, three star
David Siegel, OT, three star
Hard commits:
Yilanan Outtara, DL, three star
K.D. Hutchinson, ATH, three star
Jeffrey Ugo, S, three star
Tennessee (national ranking: 16; SEC ranking: 7)
Signed:
Tyre West, DL, four star
Addison Nichols, OL, four star
Tayven Jackson, QB, four star
Justin Williams, RB, four star
Joshua Josephs, Edge, four star
Kaleb Webb, WR, four star
Cameron Miller, WR, three star
Dylan Sampson, RB, three star
Desmond Williams, CB, three star
Marquarius White, WR, three star
Chas Nimrod, WR, three star
Elijah Herring, LB, three star
Maurice Clipper Jr., OL, three star
Kalib Perry, LB, three star
Masai Reddick, OT, three star
Jourdan Thomas, S, three star
Brian Grant, OT, three star
Christian Harrison, CB, three star
Enrolled:
Jordan Phillips, DL, three star
MTSU (national ranking: 116; C-USA ranking: 8)
Signed:
Kyle Lowe, QB, three star
Devin Riles, ATH, three star
Ethan Ellis, OL, two star
Mateo Guevara, OL, N/R
Seth Falley, OL, N/R
Keylan Rutledge, OT, N/R
Hard commits:
Jaylen Ward, WR, three star
Brandon Connard, RB, three star
Austin Peay
Signed:
Xavier Preston, RB, three star
Ken’Terious Owens, DL, three star
Conner Parsons, OL, two star
Skyler Locklear, QB, N/R
Isaiah Wright, OL, N/R
KT Owens, DE, N/R
Ian Poe, OL, N/R
Jaden Lyles, DB, N/R
Tra Stover, DB, N/R
Ja’Shon Baker, DB, N/R
Kenny Odom, WR, N/R
Mike Evans, DB, N/R
Jahlani Biddersingh, WR, N/R
Hard commits:
Samuel Horton, DL, N/R
Jeremiah Flemmons, ATH, N/R
Tennessee State
Signed:
Dion Villiers, ATH, two star
Logan McGraw, LB, N/R
Dylan King, S, N/R
Abe Alabi, OL, N/R
Jahee Blake, WR, N/R
John Roberts, WR, N/R
James Thorpe, RB, N/R
