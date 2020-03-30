Though the ongoing sports drought continues in response to the coronavirus, we've still got Williamson County recruiting to keep tabs on.
Summit's Wades get offers from Commodores
Summit sophomores Destin and Keaten Wade are piling on the SEC offers.
Their latest comes from the SEC school closest to them, Vanderbilt (Destin, Keaten).
The duo also got offers from Eastern Kentucky (Destin, Keaten), where teammate Jaylen Herrud will be playing college football.
Brentwood receiver Merrill to make decision soon
Junior Brentwood wideout Walker Merrill, one of the top receivers in the state for the 2021 class, has narrowed down his list to seven schools and indicated on Twitter an announcement for his choice is coming soon.
He has LSU, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Duke, Wake Forest and Ole Miss listed as possibilities.
Summit's Bell headed to Mt. Saint Joseph
Summit standout Hayden Bell is signaling where he's going to play this fall.
The senior will be headed to Mt. Saint Joseph, per his Twitter.
Brentwood's Roston off to WKU
Versatile lineman Stone Roston of Bentwood has made his choice for his post-high school career.
He'll be joining Western Kentucky, he announced on Twitter.
Other Offers:
- Brentwood DB John Howse IV (Virginia)
- Brentwood QB Cade Granzow (Murray St.)
- Brentwood Academy LB Elijah Oatsvall (Navy)
- Brentwood Academy DT James Stewart (Army, Chattanooga)
- Battle Ground Academy ATH Xavier Shaw (Sycamore)
- Spring Hill DB Dante Prowell (Morehead St.)
- Franklin Road Academy OT Joe Crocker (EKU)
If you'd like to share any offers you've received or a notice of committing to a school, send them our way at cwoodroof@fwpublishing.com.
