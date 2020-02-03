Also, Ravenwood's Junior Colson gets big offer; Lipscomb Academy's Kyle McNamara off to major program.
Below are recruiting updates for Williamson County at the first of February.
Wades get interest from Tennessee Vols
Summit quarterback and running back Destin and Keaten Wade have added offers from their home state college.
The University of Tennessee has given the Wade twins offers, adding to their SEC haul.
They're still going to be with the Spartans for a while, with both not set to graduate until spring 2022.
Ravenwood's Colson gets offer from USC
Ravenwood's highly sought-after linebacker Junior Colson has an offer from the Trojans.
He announced that the University of Southern California has extend an invitation to join them after he graduates in 2021.
Ravenwood's Garcia lands in South Alabama
After a season that won him the 2019 WillCo Football Player of the Year award and willed a Class 6A state berth, Ravenwood QB Brian Garcia has found his next team.
He'll be joining South Alabama, he announced on Twitter.
Garcia graduates in May.
Lipscomb Academy wideout McNamara off to Michigan
LA's Kyle McNamara has signaled his next stop after he leaves the Mustangs.
He'll be joining Jim Harbaugh with Michigan after he graduates in May.
CPA's Matthews headed to Eastern Kentucky
Christ Presbyterian Academy offensive lineman Jarrett Matthews will be playing in college.
He shared he's off to Eastern Kentucky after he's finished at CPA in May.
Summit WR/DB Steele lands at Mt. Saint Joseph
Another member of Summit's talented 2019 team has garnered college interest.
Summit wideout and defensive back Ashton Steele announced he will be playing at the next level with Mt. Saint Joseph.
Ravenwood DL Myles Dawson off to Dayton, DE Bryn Rice to Shorter
Ravenwood defensive linemen Myles Dawson and Bryan Rice are the latest members of the Raptors defense to commit to college.
Dawson's going to join Dayton after he graduates in May, while Rice says he's off to Shorter.
Other Football Offers:
- Brentwood QB Cade Granzow, Kansas
- Brentwood WR Walker Merrill, Kansas
- Brentwood DB John Howse IV, Kansas
- Brentwood Academy G Noah Josey, Kansas
- Brentwood Academy DT James Stewart, UT Martin
- Summit DE/TE Hayden Bell, Bethel, Garner-Webb University (PWO)
Other Commitments:
- Ravenwood's Alexis Enderle, Tufts University, varsity fencing
If you'd like to share any offers you've received or a notice of committing to a school, send them our way at cwoodroof@fwpublishing.com.
