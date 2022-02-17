Red Collar Pet Foods, the Franklin-based specialty dog food brand, has named Jim Cohen its president and CEO.
Per the Nashville Business Journal, the Red Collar interim CEO has taken hold of the role permanently. Cohen had been with Mars Inc.'s pet nutrition and food divisions for nearly 20 years, per a release.
“We will continue to build the business, capitalizing on the significant achievements made since Arbor’s initial investment, with a focus on profitable growth and the bright future providing high-quality, nutritious and safe pet products,” Cohen said in the release.
In 2019, Red Collar invested $3.7 million in its new Williamson County facility, one that planned to add 30 jobs over five years.
“At Red Collar Pet Foods, we are excited to call Franklin our home,” former CEO Chris Hamilton said at the time. “As Red Collar continues to grow and expand, we look forward to continuing to invest together in our associates and our business in Tennessee.”
According to a previous Home Page report, in December 2018, the private equity firm Arbor Investments bought a pet food business from Mars Petcare U.S. The firm relaunched the business as Red Collar Pet Foods.
At the time of the acquisition, Red Collar had five manufacturing facilities in South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma and California.
