The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations to prevent another blood shortage as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused earlier this spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate in the weeks and months ahead by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Several locations in Franklin, Brentwood, Thompson’s Station and College Grove are part of the many blood drives scheduled over the next few weeks. All those who come to give through June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. (Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.
In recent weeks, hospital demand for blood products has grown by 30% after sharply declining in early April amid this rapidly changing and complex public health crisis. At the same time, blood drives continue to be canceled as many businesses and community organizations remain closed. Donors are needed to make and keep scheduled appointments to help meet the current need.
“Blood donors have played a vital role in the lives of patients who have needed lifesaving transfusions during this pandemic, and patients continue to depend on donors each and every day,” said Garry Allison, regional donor services executive, Red Cross Blood Services Tennessee. “The Red Cross appreciates the support of those who rolled up a sleeve to give in recent months, but the need doesn’t stop. We need the public’s help to avoid another blood shortage this summer.”
Red blood cells must be transfused within 42 days of donation and platelets within just five days, so they must constantly be replenished. There is no known end date in this fight against coronavirus, and the Red Cross urgently needs the help of donors and blood drive hosts to ensure blood products are readily available for patients.
Blood drive safety precautions
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to ensure the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Williamson County:
Brenthaven Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 516 Franklin Road, Brentwood
June 16: 2-7 p.m.
Christ Community Church, 1215 Hillsboro Road, Franklin
June 9, 1-6 p.m.
June 12, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
City of Brentwood, Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
June 3: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
June 10: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
June 24: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
East Brentwood Presbyterian Church, 9000 Concord Road, Brentwood
June 4: 2-7 p.m.
HCTec Partners, 5106 Maryland Way, Brentwood
June 8: 8 a.m. to noon
Holy Family Catholic Church, 9100 Crockett Road, Brentwood
June 7: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Keller Williams Franklin, 9175 Carothers Blvd., Franklin
June 8: 1-5 p.m.
Knights of Columbus-St. Philip Catholic Church, 113 Second Ave., Franklin
June 14: 8 a.m. to noon and noon to 4 p.m.
Natchez Trace American Red Cross Chapter, 129 West Fowlkes St., Suite 100, Franklin
June 3: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.
June 4: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
June 11: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Renaissance High School-Leaders Save LI, 108 Everbright Ave., Franklin
June 12: 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The Grove, 6200 Wildings Blvd., College Grove
June 4: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Thompson Station Church, 2604 Thompson Station Road, Thompson’s Station
June 9: 1-6 p.m.
UnitedHealthcare, 10 Cadillac Drive, Suite 155, Brentwood
June 9: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Walmart Franklin Supercenter #272, 3600 Mallory Lane, Franklin
June 9: 2-8 p.m
About blood donation
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive.
To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
