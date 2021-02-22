Following record-breaking cold and winter storms that forced the cancellation of more than 10,000 blood and platelet donations in parts of the U.S. in February, the American Red Cross is urging healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to give now to ensure blood products are available for patient emergencies when help cannot wait.
Every day thousands of patients rely on lifesaving blood donations. The need for blood is constant, even during ice and snowstorms and the COVID-19 pandemic. To help ensure lifesaving patient care is not impacted, individuals are urged to make appointments to donate in the coming days and weeks by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Residents of Williamson County are presented with a number of locations, dates and times to donate blood over the next several weeks. See list below.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms.
Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for high levels of COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor app or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions — including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff — have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Williamson County for Feb. 22-March 15
Brentwood
2/22/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., City of Brentwood, Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road
2/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Harpeth Presbyterian Church, 3077 Hillsboro Road
2/24/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., City of Brentwood, Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road
2/24/2021: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Brentwood Baptist Church, 7777 Concord Road
2/26/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., City of Brentwood, Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road
3/1/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., City of Brentwood, Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road
3/2/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Maryland Farms YMCA, 5101 Maryland Way
3/2/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Churchill Mortgage, 1749 Mallory Ln, Suite 100
3/2/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., City of Brentwood, Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road
3/3/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Kroger, 210 Franklin Road
3/5/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., City of Brentwood, Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road
3/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Otter Creek Church, 409 Franklin Road
3/9/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., City of Brentwood, Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road
3/10/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., City of Brentwood, Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road
3/10/2021: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Brentwood Baptist Church, 7777 Concord Road
3/11/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bethel World Outreach Church, 5670 Granny White Pike
3/12/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., City of Brentwood, Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road
3/15/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., City of Brentwood, Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road
Franklin
2/24/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Christ Community Church, 1215 Hillsboro Road
2/25/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Natchez Trace American Red Cross Chapter, 129 West Fowlkes St, Ste 100
3/1/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lowe's Home Improvement, 3060 Mallory Lane
3/1/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Franklin Christian Church, 4040 Murfreesboro Road
3/3/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., MEDHOST, 6550 Carothers Parkway, Suite 160
3/4/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Natchez Trace American Red Cross Chapter, 129 West Fowlkes St, Ste 100
3/9/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Battle Ground Academy, 336 Ernest Rice Lane
3/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kroger-Alexander Plaza, 1203 Murfreesboro Road
3/11/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Renaissance High School, 108 Everbright Ave.
3/11/2021: 3:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., Natchez Trace American Red Cross Chapter, 129 W. Fowlkes Suite 100
3/14/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Fourth Avenue Church of Christ, 117 4th Ave.
Nolensville
3/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Life Community Church, 930 Oldham Road
3/11/2021: 1:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Nolensville First United Methodist Church, 7316 Nolensville Road
