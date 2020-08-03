The American Red Cross is teaming up with the Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub and over 15 organizations to host its largest multi-city blood drive Aug. 4-7 in Tennessee as well as in Bowling Green, Ky., and Huntsville, Ala.
Included in the drive are locations in Brentwood and Franklin this week. Donors can attend a drive at the Concord Church of Christ at 8221 Concord Road in Brentwood Thursday from 1-7 p.m. or at the Natchez Trace American Red Cross Chapter at 129 West Fowlkes St., Ste. 100, in Franklin Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All presenting donors who pre-schedule an appointment will receive a Predators T-shirt (XL), while supplies last, and will be automatically entered into a drawing to win a $100 Nashville Predators Locker Room gift card. One winner will be drawn from each blood drive location per day and receive the gift card via email within two weeks after their donation.
Additionally, all presenting donors will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card, via email 30 days after their donation on behalf of Amazon*. Donors must have a valid email address on record to receive the gift cards. *Restrictions apply, see amazon.com/gc-legal. Terms and conditions apply; visit rcblood.org/together.
During the summer, the Red Cross often experiences a drastic decline in blood donations, but amid the coronavirus pandemic, the need for blood and blood drive hosts have increased. The Red Cross currently faces an urgent need for blood donations to prevent another blood shortage as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused earlier this spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“About 80% of Red Cross blood donations are made at blood drives hosted by businesses, schools and community organizations,” said Garry Allison, regional donor services executive, Red Cross Tennessee Valley Blood Services Region. “The Preds realize the impact COVID-19 has had on the ability of many of these groups to host blood drives and wanted to partner with them to provide convenient opportunities for people to give blood in their local community.
“We’re grateful for their partnership and support of our generous blood drive hosts, which enables us to fulfill our lifesaving mission of helping area hospital patients.”
To see all locations in the Predators blood drive, visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code Preds19.
The Red Cross is now testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies for a limited time, providing donors insight into whether they have been exposed to this coronavirus. Donors will be able to view their results 7-10 days after donation through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or at RedCrossBlood.org.
