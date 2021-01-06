The American Red Cross and the National Football League are teaming up in January during National Blood Donor Month to urge individuals — especially those who have recovered from COVID-19 — to give blood and to help tackle the national convalescent plasma shortage.
Right now, according to a press release from the Red Cross, more donors are needed to help hospital patients.
During this critical time, the Red Cross and NFL are offering all those who come to donate an opportunity to receive a special thank you this month. Those who come to donate blood or platelets this month will be automatically entered to win two tickets to next year’s Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.* In addition, those who come to give Jan. 1-20 will also be automatically entered to win the Big Game at Home package for a viewing experience safely at home, with a 65-inch television and a $500 gift card to put toward food and fun.**
Williamson County has a variety of locations, dates and times for individuals to have the opportunity to donate. See list below.
Individuals can schedule an appointment to give blood today with the American Red Cross by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or activating the Blood Scheduling Skill for Amazon Alexa.
“Blood and plasma donors who have recovered from COVID-19 may have the power to help critically ill patients currently battling the virus,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, Red Cross medical director of clinical services. “With hospital distributions for convalescent plasma increasing about 250% since October, these generous donations are vital in helping to save lives throughout the winter – a time that is often challenging to collect enough blood products for those in need.”
As COVID-19 cases have risen across the U.S., so has the need for convalescent plasma — leading to a shortage of this potentially lifesaving blood product. Like “special teams” units on the field, COVID-19 survivors have a unique ability to make a game-changing difference in the lives of COVID-19 patients. Individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 may have antibodies in their plasma that could provide a patient’s immune system the boost it needs to beat the virus.
Below are locations, dates and times for donating within Williamson County.
Brentwood:
City of Brentwood
1/6/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., City of Brentwood, Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road
The Partin Ray Building
1/7/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., The Partin Ray Building, 7104 Peach Ct
State Volunteer Mutual Insurance Co.
1/7/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., State Volunteer Mutual Insurance Co., 5005 Maryland Way
City of Brentwood
1/7/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., City of Brentwood, Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road
Hilton Brentwood/Nashville Suites
1/7/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hilton Brentwood/Nashville Suites, 9000 Overlook Blvd Quorum Health
1/8/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Quorum Health, 1573 Mallory Lane
Brentwood Library
1/8/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Way
Maryland Farms YMCA
1/12/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Maryland Farms YMCA, 5101 Maryland Way
City of Brentwood
1/12/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., City of Brentwood, Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road
City of Brentwood
1/13/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., City of Brentwood, Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road
Costco
1/14/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Costco, 98 Seaboard Lane
Holy Family Catholic Church
1/15/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, 9100 Crockett Road
City of Brentwood
1/15/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., City of Brentwood, Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road
The Martin Center
1/18/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., The Martin Center, 960 Heritage Way
City of Brentwood
1/19/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., City of Brentwood, Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road
City of Brentwood
1/20/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., City of Brentwood, Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road
Holy Family Catholic Church
1/20/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, 9100 Crockett Road
LifePoint Health
1/21/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., LifePoint Health, 330 Seven Springs Way
City of Brentwood
1/27/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., City of Brentwood, Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road
Ravenwood High School
1/27/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Ravenwood High School, 1724 Wilson Pike
City of Brentwood
1/28/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., City of Brentwood, Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road
City of Brentwood
1/29/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., City of Brentwood, Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road
Fairview:
Walmart-Fairview
1/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Walmart-Fairview, 7100 Hopgood Road
Franklin:
MEDHOSTREET
1/6/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., MEDHOSTREET, 6550 Carothers Parkway, Suite 160
Laurelbrooke
1/6/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Laurelbrooke, 1180 Waterstone Blvd.
Grassland Community
1/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grassland Community, 2176 Hillsboro Road
Natchez Trace American Red Cross Chapter
1/7/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Natchez Trace American Red Cross Chapter, 129 West Fowlkes Street, Suite 100
Natchez Trace American Red Cross Chapter
1/14/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Natchez Trace American Red Cross Chapter, 129 West Fowlkes Street, Suite 100
Franklin Oncology
1/14/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Franklin Oncology, 4488 Carothers Parkway
Residence Inn Berry Farms Franklin TN
1/14/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Residence Inn Berry Farms Franklin TN, 8078 Berry Farms Crossing
Fourth Avenue Church of Christ
1/17/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Fourth Avenue Church of Christ, 117 4th Ave.
CoolSprings Galleria
1/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., CoolSprings Galleria, 1800 Galleria Blvd.
Christ Community Church
1/20/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Christ Community Church, 1215 Hillsboro Road
Westhaven Residents Club
1/20/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Westhaven Residents Club, 401 Cheltenham Ave.
Harpeth Christian Church
1/20/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Harpeth Christian Church, 1101 Gardner Dr.
Franklin Park
1/21/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Franklin Park, 6100 Tower Circle
Natchez Trace American Red Cross Chapter
1/21/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Natchez Trace American Red Cross Chapter, 129 West Fowlkes Street, Suite 100
Lifetime Fitness
1/21/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lifetime Fitness, 5020 Carothers Parkway
Vanderbilt Medical Group
1/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Vanderbilt Medical Group, 2105 Edward Curd Lane
First Presbyterian Church of Franklin
1/24/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Franklin, 101 Legends Club Lane
Vanderbilt Legends Club
1/26/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vanderbilt Legends Club, 1460 Legends Club Lane
Embassy Suites
1/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Embassy Suites, 820 Crescent Centre Dr.
NHC Place at Cool Springs
1/27/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., NHC Place at Cool Springs, 211 Cool Springs Blvd.
Lowe's Home Improvement
1/27/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lowe's Home Improvement, 3060 Mallory Lane
Kroger-Alexander Plaza
1/27/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kroger-Alexander Plaza, 1203 Murfreesboro Road
Natchez Trace American Red Cross Chapter
1/28/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Natchez Trace American Red Cross Chapter, 129 West Fowlkes Street, Suite 100
Natchez Trace American Red Cross Chapter
1/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Natchez Trace American Red Cross Chapter, 129 West Fowlkes Street, Suite 100
Kroger Franklin
1/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kroger Franklin, 3054 Columbia Ave.
Nolensville:
Nolensville First United Methodist Church
1/14/2021: 1:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Nolensville First United Methodist Church, 7316 Nolensville Road
* Terms and conditions apply. Additional information and details are available at https://www.redcrossblood.org/local-homepage/events/super_bowl.html
** Terms and conditions apply. Additional information and details are available at https://www.redcrossblood.org/local-homepage/events/super_bowl.html
