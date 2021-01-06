Blood and Plasma Donation 2020
The American Red Cross and the National Football League are teaming up in January during National Blood Donor Month to urge individuals — especially those who have recovered from COVID-19 — to give blood and to help tackle the national convalescent plasma shortage. 

Right now, according to a press release from the Red Cross, more donors are needed to help hospital patients. 

During this critical time, the Red Cross and NFL are offering all those who come to donate an opportunity to receive a special thank you this month. Those who come to donate blood or platelets this month will be automatically entered to win two tickets to next year’s Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.* In addition, those who come to give Jan. 1-20 will also be automatically entered to win the Big Game at Home package for a viewing experience safely at home, with a 65-inch television and a $500 gift card to put toward food and fun.**  

Williamson County has a variety of locations, dates and times for individuals to have the opportunity to donate. See list below. 

Individuals can schedule an appointment to give blood today with the American Red Cross by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or activating the Blood Scheduling Skill for Amazon Alexa.  

“Blood and plasma donors who have recovered from COVID-19 may have the power to help critically ill patients currently battling the virus,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, Red Cross medical director of clinical services. “With hospital distributions for convalescent plasma increasing about 250% since October, these generous donations are vital in helping to save lives throughout the winter – a time that is often challenging to collect enough blood products for those in need.” 

As COVID-19 cases have risen across the U.S., so has the need for convalescent plasma — leading to a shortage of this potentially lifesaving blood product. Like “special teams” units on the field, COVID-19 survivors have a unique ability to make a game-changing difference in the lives of COVID-19 patients. Individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 may have antibodies in their plasma that could provide a patient’s immune system the boost it needs to beat the virus.  

Below are locations, dates and times for donating within Williamson County.

Brentwood: 

City of Brentwood           

1/6/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., City of Brentwood, Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road    

The Partin Ray Building

1/7/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., The Partin Ray Building, 7104 Peach Ct                               

State Volunteer Mutual Insurance Co.     

1/7/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., State Volunteer Mutual Insurance Co., 5005 Maryland Way                    

City of Brentwood           

1/7/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., City of Brentwood, Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road    

Hilton Brentwood/Nashville Suites           

1/7/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hilton Brentwood/Nashville Suites, 9000 Overlook Blvd                             Quorum Health

1/8/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Quorum Health, 1573 Mallory Lane                      

Brentwood Library           

1/8/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Way                            

Maryland Farms YMCA  

1/12/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Maryland Farms YMCA, 5101 Maryland Way   

City of Brentwood           

1/12/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., City of Brentwood, Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road                  

City of Brentwood           

1/13/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., City of Brentwood, Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road  

Costco  

1/14/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Costco, 98 Seaboard Lane                      

Holy Family Catholic Church        

1/15/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, 9100 Crockett Road                      

City of Brentwood           

1/15/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., City of Brentwood, Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road  

The Martin Center           

1/18/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., The Martin Center, 960 Heritage Way                            

City of Brentwood           

1/19/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., City of Brentwood, Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road  

City of Brentwood           

1/20/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., City of Brentwood, Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road  

Holy Family Catholic Church        

1/20/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, 9100 Crockett Road                      

LifePoint Health 

1/21/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., LifePoint Health, 330 Seven Springs Way                      

City of Brentwood           

1/27/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., City of Brentwood, Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road  

Ravenwood High School 

1/27/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Ravenwood High School, 1724 Wilson Pike                    

City of Brentwood           

1/28/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., City of Brentwood, Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road  

City of Brentwood           

1/29/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., City of Brentwood, Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road  

Fairview: 

Walmart-Fairview            

1/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Walmart-Fairview, 7100 Hopgood Road                          

Franklin: 

MEDHOSTREET  

1/6/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., MEDHOSTREET, 6550 Carothers Parkway, Suite 160                      

Laurelbrooke     

1/6/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Laurelbrooke, 1180 Waterstone Blvd.                               

Grassland Community    

1/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grassland Community, 2176 Hillsboro Road                     

Natchez Trace American Red Cross Chapter          

1/7/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Natchez Trace American Red Cross Chapter, 129 West Fowlkes Street, Suite 100                           

Natchez Trace American Red Cross Chapter          

1/14/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Natchez Trace American Red Cross Chapter, 129 West Fowlkes Street, Suite 100                         

Franklin Oncology            

1/14/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Franklin Oncology, 4488 Carothers Parkway                

Residence Inn Berry Farms Franklin TN   

1/14/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Residence Inn Berry Farms Franklin TN, 8078 Berry Farms Crossing                  

Fourth Avenue Church of Christ

1/17/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Fourth Avenue Church of Christ, 117 4th Ave.                               

CoolSprings Galleria        

1/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., CoolSprings Galleria, 1800 Galleria Blvd.                          

Christ Community Church             

1/20/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Christ Community Church, 1215 Hillsboro Road                         

Westhaven Residents Club          

1/20/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Westhaven Residents Club, 401 Cheltenham Ave.    

Harpeth Christian Church             

1/20/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Harpeth Christian Church, 1101 Gardner Dr.                  

Franklin Park      

1/21/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Franklin Park, 6100 Tower Circle                         

Natchez Trace American Red Cross Chapter          

1/21/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Natchez Trace American Red Cross Chapter, 129 West Fowlkes Street, Suite 100        

Lifetime Fitness 

1/21/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lifetime Fitness, 5020 Carothers Parkway                    

Vanderbilt Medical Group            

1/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Vanderbilt Medical Group, 2105 Edward Curd Lane                  

First Presbyterian Church of Franklin       

1/24/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Franklin, 101 Legends Club Lane                 

Vanderbilt Legends Club               

1/26/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vanderbilt Legends Club, 1460 Legends Club Lane                       

Embassy Suites

1/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Embassy Suites, 820 Crescent Centre Dr.                      

NHC Place at Cool Springs             

1/27/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., NHC Place at Cool Springs, 211 Cool Springs Blvd.                        

Lowe's Home Improvement        

1/27/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lowe's Home Improvement, 3060 Mallory Lane                        

Kroger-Alexander Plaza 

1/27/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kroger-Alexander Plaza, 1203 Murfreesboro Road

Natchez Trace American Red Cross Chapter          

1/28/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Natchez Trace American Red Cross Chapter, 129 West Fowlkes Street, Suite 100        

Natchez Trace American Red Cross Chapter          

1/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Natchez Trace American Red Cross Chapter, 129 West Fowlkes Street, Suite 100

Kroger Franklin  

1/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kroger Franklin, 3054 Columbia Ave.                

Nolensville:

Nolensville First United Methodist Church            

1/14/2021: 1:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Nolensville First United Methodist Church, 7316 Nolensville Road                          

* Terms and conditions apply. Additional information and details are available at https://www.redcrossblood.org/local-homepage/events/super_bowl.html 

** Terms and conditions apply. Additional information and details are available at https://www.redcrossblood.org/local-homepage/events/super_bowl.html 

