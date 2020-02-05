Nashville-area sports fans presumably have a new favorite Major League Baseball team as the Boston Red Sox shipped ace pitcher David Price and superstar outfielder Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.
The three-team trade sent Betts and Price to the Dodgers, prospects Alex Verdugo and Brusdar Graterol to the Red Sox, and pitcher Kenta Maeda to the Minnesota Twins. The deal is pending all players pass physicals.
Price, a former Vanderbilt star, and Betts, an Overton High School alum, both carry hefty price tags. And Red Sox owner John Henry and Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made shedding payroll to get below the $208 million luxury-tax threshold a priority this season.
The 27-year-old Betts was the American League MVP in 2018. He hit .295 with 29 home runs, 80 RBIs and 135 runs scored last season. He earned a one-year, $27 million contract during the offseason and has been adamant on testing free agency after the 2020 season. However, Dodgers President Andrew Friedman has stated he will try to sign Betts to a long-term deal before he becomes a free agent.
Betts immediately makes the Dodgers’ lineup one of the best in baseball as he joins reigning National League MVP Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy, Justin Turner, Corey Seager and organizational top prospect Gavin Lux.
Price, 34, was the 2012 American League Cy Young award winner and the 2018 American League Comeback Player of the Year. He started 22 games for Boston last season, going 7-5 with a 4.28 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 107.1 innings pitched. He held opposing batters to a .258 batting average. He’s owed $96 million over the next three seasons.
The additions of Betts and Price has improved Los Angeles’ World Series odds from 7-1 to 4-1, per Caesars Sportsbook.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.