Tuesday morning's severe weather, which hit parts of Middle Tennessee hard, some of it with tornado damage, and left several dead, has caused a schedule shift in the Region 6-AAA basketball tournaments.
The Brentwood High School Athletic Department confirmed that Tuesday night's region semifinals games for the Brentwood and Summit High School boys have been pushed to Wednesday night at Overton High School.
The games were originally scheduled for Tuesday night at 6 p.m. for Summit and Dickson Co. and 7:45 p.m. for Brentwood and Hillsboro.
Those times will carry over to Wednesday night for the boys semifinals.
Metro Schools were closed Tuesday as a response to the storms.
The Region 6-AAA girls finals game has been moved to Thursday night to accomodate the schedule change. The Brentwood and Page High School girls teams will meet again in that round at 7 p.m. that night, as opposed to the originally-scheduled Wednesday.
The boys Region 6-AAA finals will now be held Friday night, per the Williamson County Athletic Department.
There appears to be no change as of now to the Region 6-AA boys semifinals, which Fairview will play in at Community High School Tuesday night at 6 p.m. against Creek Wood.
