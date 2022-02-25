This year, YMCA Brentwood will discontinue one of Middle Tennessee’s most significant tennis operations, which has some residents disgruntled about the impending closure at Maryland Farms.
YMCA Brentwood has historically been the name of the Concord Road location, which is now being heavily renovated into a state-of-the-art facility to accommodate not only those who already frequent it but also those who use the Maryland Farms location.
YMCA of Middle Tennessee has referred to Brentwood YMCA as its flagship space. Meanwhile, they have agreed to sell the Maryland Farms property to Highwoods Properties — a North Carolina real estate investment trust.
The merger of those Williamson County locations is not good news to everyone, however. Garry Latimer, founding CEO of The Genomic Cancer Institute and resident of Brentwood, told Home Page the planned combination does not yield a flagship center, primarily attributing to the plan’s lack of accommodation for Maryland Farms YMCA Tennis.
“YMCA is eliminating one of the most successful tennis programs in Middle Tennessee,” Latimer said. “YMCA leadership has offered no help to try to transition these programs.”
The current Maryland Farms tennis facility boasts of 21 courts; 10 of which are hard-surface, outdoor courts with another seven being hard, indoor courts and four more clay courts outside — the clay courts being added in 2012.
In 2013, Maryland Farms also got its so-called tennis bubble, a then-cutting-edge tennis air structure housing five of its courts. The size of the facility allows for group instruction and five annual United States Tennis Association tournaments for local junior players whose events each attract about 150 players from all over the southeastern U.S.
Instruction for junior players also involves five 10-week sessions per year at 20 hours per week. Local youth account for 300 participants in that junior development program with another 200 on a waiting list. The tennis operation includes about 1,200 local Y members, 350 of whom are youth.
The future YMCA Brentwood for which construction is already in progress will not feature indoor tennis courts.
From the beginning, the decision to sell the Maryland Farms location also involved the choice to end the entire tennis program based there. The building was never originally designed to be a YMCA, and the company believes its useful life is up now that it has plumbing challenges, foundation issues and roofing complications, which led to the 2020 decision to sell the property.
At the time, Maryland Farms YMCA released a video — posted on its tennis program’s Facebook page — explaining the dilemma and the decision to sell the property.
“Unfortunately, we won’t be able to fit our tennis operation on the [future] property, but we hope the private sector will explore options in the next two years to explore options for filling that gap," the video said.
Relatedly, while the renovated center at Concord Road will not see tennis features, YMCA of Middle Tennessee did announce this week that it will partner with Ascension Saint Thomas to offer healthcare sites there as well as in the Nashville locale, which is similarly embarking on a complete overhaul.
The Maryland Farms center is expected to close down late this year; at which point, the tennis operation will close with it.
