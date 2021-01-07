The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department will begin online registration for a third session of winter tennis clinics Tuesday at 10 a.m.
An assortment of instructional programs will be offered for youth and adults in a variety of skill levels for beginner to advanced players. The clinic session will begin the week of Feb. 15 and continue through mid to late March.
All clinics are taught by USPTA or PTR professionals, and the majority are held at the Indoor Sports Complex in Brentwood, 920 Heritage Way. A separate series of modified outdoor clinics in Brentwood and Franklin will begin the week of Feb. 22 and continue through the middle to end of March.
Registration is limited to meet social distancing requirements, and advanced registration is required.
For more information, to view a clinic schedule and to register, visit www.wcparksandrec.com. For additional questions contact Ann Marie Flynn at (615)370-3471, ext. 2113, [email protected]; or Kylie Preston at (615)370-3471, ext. 2116, [email protected]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.