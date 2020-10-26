The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department will start a new session of adult pickleball clinics in November for both newcomers to the game and for those who have been playing it for a while and need some fresh pointers.
Clinics — which will be held on the outdoor courts at the Indoor Sports Complex, 920 Heritage Way, in Brentwood and at the Williamson County Enrichment Center, 110 Everbright Ave., in Franklin — will be offered for beginner through advanced intermediate players in one or two-day formats.
Clinics cover a wide variety of topics, including instructional play, “drill a skill,” shot selection and footwork. Programs are scheduled on a variety of dates and times, and costs vary based on duration.
Registration is underway. For a detailed list of clinic options and to register, visit www.wcparksandrec.com.
Program participation is limited to meet social distancing requirements. For additional questions, contact Kylie Preston at 615-370-3471, ext. 2116, or [email protected].
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.