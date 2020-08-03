Registration is underway for the 24th annual Expanding Your Horizons in Math and Science Conference at MTSU, which will be held virtually from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3.
This will be the first virtual conference, which like many such events has been moved to an online environment as a safety precaution to stem the spread of COVID-19.
Middle school and high school girls — rising fifth through 12th graders — are welcome to participate virtually. There is no registration fee. To register and for more details, visit https://www.mtsu.edu/eyh/.
Expanding Your Horizons, or EYH, helps girls and young women investigate science and mathematics careers, hear from women in math and science, observe science and math workshops and learn about other girls interested in the STEM disciplines of math, science, engineering and technology.
EYH Director Judith Iriarte-Gross said the University of Tennessee-Knoxville and Motlow and Volunteer State community colleges will partner with MTSU, providing workshop leaders and speakers on the day of the virtual event.
Andrea Eller, who recently earned her doctorate and works at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C., will be the EYH keynote speaker via video conferencing at noon on Oct. 3.
“Andrea is an MTSU graduate and STEM mentor,” said Iriarte-Gross, a chemistry professor and director of the MTSU Women in STEM (WISTEM) Center. “She is very excited to share her journey from MTSU to the Smithsonian with our EYH girls.”
Eller is the daughter of Jackie Eller, professor in the Department of Sociology and Anthropology and former interim vice provost for research and dean of the College of Graduate Studies.
Next year marks the 25th anniversary of EYH at MTSU.
Off-campus sponsors include Nissan North America, Schneider Electric, Texas Instruments and others. On-campus support is provided by the WISTEM Center, Office of the Provost, College of Basic and Applied Sciences and others.
MTSU has more than 300 combined undergraduate and graduate programs. Chemistry is one of 11 College of Basic and Applied Sciences departments.
