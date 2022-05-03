Williamson County's Tuesday primaries had its final unofficial tally set up a handful of races for Aug. 4 general county election, and saw two controversial candidates fall in their respective primaries.
A race that caught the attention of many involved juvenile court judge candidate Connie Reguli, who should lose her primary race to incumbent Judge Sharon Guffee by a healthy margin, 11,909 votes to 3,959 votes.
The result will end Reguli's attempt to become a judge while being convicted of a handful of charges related to a 2018 incident involving a missing child being located in her Brentwood home. So far, she has been suspended by the state's Supreme Court from practicing law and awaits sentencing on June 24. Being disbarred from practicing law altogether could also be on the table.
Former state representative Glen Casada also looks to have lost his bid to earn the Republican nomination for Williamson's new county clerk in a race against the incumbent Jeff Whidby, with the latter recording 12,860 votes to Casada's 4,218 votes.
Casada, the former state House speaker, has been mired in controversies over the years and decided last fall not to seek re-election for his District 63 seat.
He attempted to make a play for the county's vacant clerk seat, but Whidby will get a chance to keep the seat once held by his grandmother and former clerk Elaine Anderson, who held the seat from 1988-2019 before resigning over health concerns. Whidby was appointed after Anderson's departure.
Whidby is projected to take on Democratic nominee Deborah Campbell Sparks in the general election for the clerk's seat.
WillCo Commission races set, two commissioners lose seats
For the Williamson County Commission, four races will have multi-party challengers, and two incumbents lost their seats.
As far as the new projected commissioners go, Republican Tommy Little lost his bid for reelection in District 5 to Mary Smith and Greg Sanford, while Republican Jerry Rainey lost his District 8 race to incumbent Barb Sturgeon and newcomer Drew Torres.
In District 1, Republican incumbent Ricky D. Jones and newcomer Lisa Lenox will take on Democrat challenger LaRhonda Williams.
For District 3, Republican newcomer Jeff Graves and incumbent Jennifer Mason will face Democrat challenger Matt Harakas.
For District 10, Democrats Courtenay Rogers and Kenneth Townsend will try to earn commission seats over incumbents Meghan Guffee and David Landrum.
In District 11, Republican incumbents Brian Beathard and Sean Aiello will face a Democratic challenge from Johnna D. Carter-Haynes.
Finally, for District 12, Republican newcomer Brian Clifford and incumbent Steve Smith will take on Democrat challenger Erin Crawford.
Republican commission races feature handful of close battles
Also on the day's primary results are some close races in the Republican primary for the county's open commission seats.
For District 1, incumbent commissioner Ricky D. Jones (736 votes) and newcomer Lisa Lenox (644 votes) look to have earned nominations over Scott Lucas (512 votes) in a tight race.
In District 2, incumbents Judy Herbert (823 votes) and Elizabeth C. "Betsy" Hester (820 votes) are projected to have fended off challenges from Allen (Drell) Floyd (690 votes) and Andy Moriarty (730 votes) for the two seats.
For District 3, newcomer Jeff Graves (513 votes) and incumbent Jennifer Mason (478 votes) should take the two nominations unopposed.
Incumbent Gregg Lawrence (1117 votes) and newcomer Pete Stresser (1002 votes) are projected to have done the same in District 4 and should take the seats.
In the highly contested race for District 5, newcomers Mary Smith (766 votes) and Greg Sanford (754 votes) look to have topped incumbent Tommy Little (366 votes), Robin Baldree (554 votes) and Rob Verell (505 votes) for the two available seats.
For District 6, incumbents Paul Webb (947 votes) and Erin Nations (820 votes) should hold their seats, while incumbents Tom Tunnicliffe (845 votes) and Bert Chalfant (685 votes) should do the same in District 7 over challenger Christopher S. Richards (674 votes).
In District 8, incumbent Barb Sturgeon (1408 votes) will look to hold her seat, and newcomer Drew Torres (1365 votes) looks to have unseated incumbent Jerry Rainey (783 votes).
Incumbents Chas Morton (1059 votes) and Matt Williams (1047 votes) should hold their seats in District 9.
For District 10, incumbents Meghan Guffee (930 votes) and David Landrum (880 votes) should earn nominations over challenger Bradley Diaz (535 votes), while incumbents Brian Beathard (959 votes) and Sean Aiello (808 votes) hold their seats in District 11 over challenger Charles Wayne Garrett (630 votes).
Finally, in District 12, newcomer Brian Clifford (1254 votes) and incumbent Steve Smith (1171 votes) will earn the nominations over challengers John Dillon (394 votes) and Jennifer Swain (310 votes).
Other Republican races feature many unopposed candidates
County mayor Rogers Anderson ran unopposed in the Republican primary and should have no problem keeping his seat; the same goes for Sheriff Dusty Rhoades, District Attorney Kim R. Helper and Public Defender Greg Burlison in their Republican primaries.
Karen Paris should take the County Trustee position unopposed, as should Denise Andre for General Sessions Judge, Part I, Tom Taylor for General Sessions Judge, Part II, Debbie McMillan Barnett for Circuit Court Clerk, Margaret Gurley Mahew for Juvenile Court Clerk and Sherry Anderson for Register of Deeds.
Judge Joseph "Woody" Woodruff should be back for his 21st Judicial District's Division I Circuit Court Judge seat, with no Democratic challengers to his Republican nomination.
Meanwhile, Municipal Judge Deana C. Hood (11,136 votes) should top Shane K. McNeill (4,086 votes) for the 21st Judicial District's Division II Circuit Court Judge seat. No challengers are on the Democratic side for this race, either.
For the 21st Judicial District's Division III Circuit Court Judge race, Judge Michael W. Binkley should hold his seat, as should Division IV Judge Deanna Bell Johnson. Neither have Democratic challengers.
Democratic nominees set
In the county's Democratic primaries, there were a handful of challengers that will take on their Republican counterparts later in the year.
LaRhonda Williams (126 votes) ran unopposed for the county's commission seat for District 1, while Matt Harakas (98 votes) did the same in District 3's race.
In District 10, Courtenay Rogers (286 votes) and Kenneth Townsend (154 votes) will represent the party for the nominations, while Johnna D. Carter-Haynes (188 votes) ran opposed for District 11's nomination and Erin Crawford (159 votes) ran unopposed for District 12's nomination.
For the Democratic county clerk race, Deborah Campbell Sparks (1,520 votes) is projected to top Andrew Becker (687 votes) by a healthy margin for the nomination.
The rest of those primaries had no candidates who qualified.
For the full list of unofficial results, visit here.
