The chief accounting officer and controller of Reliant Bancorp has left the Brentwood lender after a year and a half.
David Kowalski submitted his resignation last Tuesday to pursue other interests; the company says the decision was not due to any disagreement with the company. The 50-year-old Kowalski, who previously held similar roles at Avenue Bank and Franklin Synergy Bank, joined Reliant in March of last year.
Taking over the CAO and controller roles at Reliant is Mark Seaton, who has nearly two decades of relevant experience. Since 2014, he had been controller at CapStar Bank, which he joined after working as a senior manager at KraftCPAs. Reliant will pay the 43-year-old Seaton a salary of $230,000.
Kowalski’s departure and Seaton’s arrival come on the heels of a busy few months for Reliant, particularly on the senior leadership front. In June — and on the heels of the acquisition of regional peers Community Bank & Trust and First Advantage Bank — the company said goodbye to CFO Dan Dellinger as well as COO Louis Holloway while also naming John Wilson president.
Shares of Reliant (Ticker: RBNC) fell about 8 percent to $14.05 Monday. So far this year, they have fallen from about $22 to $9 and worked their way back into the mid-teens. The company’s market capitalization is now about $235 million.
