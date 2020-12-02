Brentwood-based Reliant Bank has donated $15,000 to Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.
The program involves shopping for personalized gifts and necessities for children.
The Salvation Army is accepting donations to the Angel Tree program and has created an online registry this year in partnership with Walmart. Items purchased through the registry are tax exempt and ship directly to the organization’s warehouse.
“From tornadoes to the pandemic, many in our communities are struggling with hunger, unemployment, homelessness and COVID-19 related issues,” President John Wilson said in the release. “Reaching out to the Salvation Army and helping them fulfill their mission to provide gifts and necessities to those most in need aligns with Reliant Bank’s mission to give back to our communities.”
“The impact of the pandemic to our community has been devastating and has resulted in fewer of our iconic red kettles and Angel Trees this season,” said Major Ethan Frizzell, Salvation Army Nashville Area Commander. “This means we must rely even more on business partners like Reliant Bank whose generous donation will help rescue Christmas for our neighbors.”
Reliant runs banking centers in Cheatham, Davidson, Hamilton, Hickman, Maury, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner and Williamson counties.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
