Brentwood-based Reliant Bank has donated numerous pieces of artwork, valued at more than $25,000, to Belmont University’s O’More College of Architecture and Design and to the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center in Clarksville.
The donated pieces were extracted from one of bank’s branches in Clarksville and were provided to the two organizations in an effort to protect the historical value, while allowing community members to enjoy when visiting O’More and the Customs House, according to a release.
“Reliant maintains an unwavering commitment to provide continual support to our local communities,” John Wilson, Reliant Bank president, said in the release. “It is our privilege to present these unique pieces, with local heritage, to such outstanding organizations.”
O’More College of Architecture & Design specializes in educational art and design programs. It is led by dean Jhennifer Amundson. The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center is a non-profit organization overseen by Executive Director Frank Lott.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.