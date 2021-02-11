Brentwood-based Reliant Bank has appointed Olivia Hill executive director of human resources.
With more than 15 years of experience, Hill’s expertise includes HR strategic planning, performance management, workforce and organizational design, employee relations and executive coaching.
Hill (pictured), who is relocating from Birmingham, will oversee leadership development and retention, employee relations, organizational design, compensation and benefits, hiring, internal controls and governance. She previously held several roles at Regions Bank, most recently serving as HR business partner for the bank’s commercial and treasury management business group.
Hill is a member of the Society of Human Resource Management and holds a professional human resources certification. A Colorado native, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration, with a concentration in marketing, from Colorado State University.
“We are thrilled to welcome Olivia to our executive team,” John Wilson, Reliant Bank's president, said in a release. “Her demonstrated leadership and abundant knowledge align with our approach to harness workforce strategy with organizational objectives to support Reliant’s continued growth.”
Reliant Bank operates banking centers in Cheatham, Davidson, Hamilton, Hickman, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner and Williamson counties and a specialized lending division in Knox County (Knoxville).
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
