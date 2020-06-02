Reliant Bancorp’s CFO has resigned — becoming the third finance chief of a local publicly traded community bank to step aside this spring — and been succeeded by a former executive of First Advantage, the company Reliant bought two months ago.
Dan Dellinger, 59, stepped down last Tuesday after 15 years with Reliant and will pursue other business interests. In a filing with regulators, Reliant leaders say Dellinger’s exit was not due to any disagreements with the company and they will pay him 13 months’ worth of his former salary and health insurance benefits as well as vesting 5,000 of his restricted shares.
Filling Dellinger’s seat is Jerry Cooksey, the former CFO of First Advantage as well as two other Tennessee community banks. Cooksey, 54, had been with First Advantage since 2012. Since Reliant’s acquisition of First Advantage, which was completed April 1, he had been the combined company’s chief administrative officer. In his new role, he will be paid a base salary of $300,000.
“We are pleased to have Jerry join us as our chief financial officer, a position he previously held at two other banks with distinction,” said Reliant Chairman, President and CEO DeVan Ard Jr. “As our company continues to grow, his strategic thinking will be invaluable to our ongoing success.”
With the acquisition of First Advantage, Reliant grew its asset base to $2.9 billion. The company’s shares (Ticker: RBNC) fell about 5 percent to $13.26 Monday. They began the year around $22.
Dellinger’s departure follows those in April and May of FB Financial’s James Gordon and of CapStar Financial’s Rob Anderson.
This story first ran in our partner publication the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.