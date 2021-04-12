The leaders of Reliant Bank have named a senior vice president who has been with the lender since 2013 president of its Davidson County operations.
Stephen Fawehinmi has more than 22 years of lending experience and joined Reliant after working at Fifth Third Bank and the former Bank of Nashville, among other places. He was named a senior VP in early 2018 and has been a prominent producer with the bank for a number of years.
“Stephen’s drive and success are evident,” said Reliant President John Wilson. “He demonstrates strong leadership and insight each day with his team members and clients, and we are proud to promote him into this role at Reliant.”
In his new role, Fawehinmi takes over some of the responsibilities that had been Mark Ryman’s until last year. Ryman was promoted from Williamson and Davidson County president to chief loan officer after Wilson was named to his current position. Fawehinmi earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from California State-Northridge and an MBA degree from Lipscomb University. He will graduate in June from the Graduate School of Banking at LSU.
Reliant has about $3 billion in assets and runs offices in 10 Tennessee counties, as well as a loan office in Knoxville. The company’s shares (Ticker: RBNC) ended last week at $28.50 and have nearly doubled in the past six months.
