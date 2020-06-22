Reliant Bank’s leaders have promoted an original employee of the 15-year-old lender to lead its sales and service operations as president.
John Wilson was part of the team that organized and launched Brentwood-based Reliant in 2005. He has been its chief loan officer ever since, keeping that title after the bank joined forces with the former Commerce Union Bank in 2015.
“We are excited to name John as our President. He is a proven leader and team builder with over 30 years of banking experience in Middle Tennessee,” said DeVan Ard Jr., who had been president along with chairman and CEO. “This move also aligns our management team to be more effective as we continue to grow and add scale.”
Reliant, which has offices in 10 Tennessee counties, has been growing aggressively of late. After buying Community First Bank & Trust in early 2018 to grow into Maury and Hickman counties, Ard and his team have so far this completed deals for the parent companies of Clarksville-based First Advantage Bank and Community Bank & Trust in Cheatham County. The company now has nearly $3 billion in assets, up from $1.9 billion at year’s end.
In his new role, Wilson will be paid a salary of $375,000 and be eligible for a cash bonus as well as monthly allowances of $2,000 for a car and $100 for a cell phone.
To backfill Wilson’s former chief loan officer post, Ard has turned to Mark Ryman, another 2005 legacy employee who had been the bank’s Williamson and Davidson County president. In addition, Bill Fitzgerald, who joined Reliant last year from CPA firm Carr Riggs & Ingram, has been named chief risk officer.
Reliant shares (Ticker: RBNC) rose 3.6 percent to $16.43 Monday. So far this year, however, they are still down 25 percent.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
