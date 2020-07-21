Reliant Bank has promoted the leader of its construction banking group to Williamson County market president.
Matt Crawford, who also is now an executive vice president of Reliant, has been with the Brentwood-based bank since shortly after its opening in 2007. He had been construction banking manager for nearly three years and before that was a VP of commercial banking. In his new role, he is filling the seat previously held by Mark Ryman, who was promoted to chief loan officer last month when John Wilson was named president.
“Matt’s exemplary leadership to the bank and commitment to serving customers and building strong relationships has proven invaluable,'' Wilson said in a statement. “His success as a construction and development top producer, and participant in the exponential growth in Middle Tennessee will serve him well in his new role.”
While overseeing Reliant’s commercial banking work in Williamson — which is home to five of the bank’s 27 offices— Crawford will also stay focused on construction banking. He is a member of the Middle Tennessee Chapter of the Home Builders Association and volunteers his time with United Way of Greater Nashville and Habitat for Humanity.
Reliant has assets of about $3 billion and earlier this year bought fellow locals First Advantage Bank and Community Bank & Trust.
This story first ran in our partner publication the Nashville Post.
