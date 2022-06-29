At Monday night’s Brentwood City Commission meeting, the commission voted unanimously to increase rental rates and change policies for both Ravenswood Mansion and the Cool Springs House.
Since 2014, the city of Brentwood has operated Ravenswood Mansion, using it as a rental space for weddings, parties, business meetings and more. In the last six years, bookings have nearly tripled and revenue has gone up 229% despite the pandemic.
To keep up with the demand and ensure the space is kept in great condition, city staff proposed a rental fee increase as well as modified policies. According to the online agenda, the city proposed to increase the rental rate of Ravenswood by $1,000 for general event rental on Saturdays as well as increases on weekdays.
Policy changes include changes for indoor seating capacity, catering, alcohol, lighting, music, wedding planners and post-event clean up.
Another famous spot used for weddings, social events and business meetings, the Cool Springs House, has also seen growth. City staff proposed the increased rental price in order to allow the city to keep up with the market value of this venue.
Additionally, the Cool Springs House will see several policy changes including: clarification on vendor rental items, alcohol consumption requirements, profane music restrictions and wedding planner and event management specifications.

